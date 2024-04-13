Consumption of petroleum products declines but not in KP

ISLAMABAD - The consumption of petroleum energy products has declined by up to 94.38 percent in the provinces and regions of the country, except Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa where it has increased by 14.34 percent during the last six years (2017-18 to 2022-23). The consumption of petroleum products has declined by 31 percent in the provinces and regions of the country, during last six years (2017-18 to 2022-23), except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it has increased by 14.34 percent, said Pakistan Energy Yearbook 2022-23, released by Hydro Development Institute of Pakistan DIP.

In Balochistan, the consumption of petroleum energy products had seen the highest dip, where it had declined by 94.38 percent from 2017-18 to 2022-23, said the report. In Punjab, the consumption of petroleum energy products has declined by 29.17 per­cent, in Balochistan 94.38 percent, Sindh 34 percent, AJK 2.65 percent, Gilgit-Baltistan 35.14 percent and FATA 82.47pc from 2017-18 to 2022-23, said the Energy Yearbook 2022-23.

In FY 2017-2018, the total con­sumption in the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA was 25,488,239 tonne of oil equivalent (TOE) in 2017-18, which has declined by 31 percent to 17,593,111 TOE dur­ing FY 2022-23, said the report.

In Punjab, the consumption has de­clined by 29.17 percent in six years from 15,257,440 TOE in 2017-18 to 10,805,400 TOE , while in AJK it de­clined by 2.65 percent from 223,464 TOE to 217,547 TOE, during six years 2017-18 to 2022-23. In Sindh, the con­sumption has gone down by 34 percent from 6,579,200 TOE to 4,348,281 TOE during the six year period.

In Balochistan, the consumption has declined by 94.38 percent from 1,579,515 in 2017-18 to 246,729 TOE in 2022-23.Whereas in FATA it had gone down by 82.47 percent from 87,864 TOE in 2017-18 to 15,406 TOE in 2022-23, and Gilgit-Baltistan by 35.14 percent from 109,849 TOE to 71,249 TOE during the same period.

However, Annual Compound Growth Rate (ACGR) of the petroleum energy products consumption in provinces/regions declined by 7.1 percent dur­ing last six years. In Punjab, the Annual Compound Growth Rate (ACGR) has shown negative trend and declined by 6.7 percent in six years, while in AJK it declined by 0.5 percent, during 2017-18 to 2022-23. In Sindh, the ACGR has shown a negative trend and declined by 7.9 percent during the six year period. Balochistan has seen the highest decline of 31 percent in ACGR, followed by FATA 29.45 percent, and Gilgit-Baltistan by 8.3 percent during last six years. KP has emerged the only province where the Annual Compound Growth Rate petro­leum products consumption has jumped by 2.7 percent during the six year period.