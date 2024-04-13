DC distributes gifts among children atchildren home

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqa­rnain visited the Child Protection Bureau on Eidul Fitr and met children living in the bureau. He dis­tributed gifts among them. Meanwhile local NGO President Ashfaq Nazar and Vice President Mian Ijaz Anjum along with Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Sharif Ghumman also distrib­uted Eid gifts among women living in Darulaman.

1669 POLICEMEN GUARDEDSIALKOT DURING EID DAYS

As many as 1669 policemen and 100 civil de­fence volunteers performed their duties during Eid days in district Sialkot. Chief Warden Civil Defence Sialkot Tahir Majeed Kapur said that 100 civil defence volunteers performed their duties on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. While 436 policemen in 436 places for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, 158 policemen in 27 important places, 196 po­licemen on blockade at 13 places to stop one-wheeling, 137 policemen in 8 main markets, 378 in four gardens and 189 in 93 cemeteries performed their duty. No untoward incident oc­curred during the three days of Eid.