DC distributes gifts among kids at CPB

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer distributed gifts among kids at the Child Protection Bureau and marked the pleasures of Eid ul Fitr, here on Friday. He along with City Police Officer Sadiq Dogar and Assistant Commissioner Seemal Mushtaq spent few hours with the kids. Child Protection Bureau offers residence, education, cloth and food facility to the kids who lack any guardian.
The deputy commissioner stated that the district administration would not let the kids live alone and every possible facility will be given to them.
On this occasion, CPB administration gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner and other officers.
Meanwhile, citizens appreciated cleanliness arrangements by solid waste management company during the Eid ul Fitar holidays. On first day, special cleanliness campaign was completed outside masajid, parks, Fort Qasim and many other sites.
However, overall cleanliness arrangements remained satisfactory, said citizens including Saad, Zaid, Sajid Qureshi, Liaqat, and some others.
The waste management company also responded to public complaints regarding cleanliness issues. The officers of waste management company Fahim Lodhi and Anwar ul Haq inspected various locations to inspect the overall arrangements.
The trash was shifted outside the city with the help of new machinery, vehicles and recently purchased loader rickshaws.
COMMISSIONER URGES MAXIMUM RELIEF, COMFORTS TOWARDSELDERLY PEOPLE
Commissioner Multan Mariam Khan stressed provision of maximum care and facilities towards the elderly people. She said this while visiting Old Age Home during holidays of Eid. Mariam Khan, who paid visits of different locations including SOS Village, Child Protection Bureau, Women Jail and some hospitals to inquire after the ailing patients.
She stated that maximum relief and comfort should be managed for the elderly people. She also spent some time with kids residing at SOS village.
While distributed gifts amongst the kids, she said, it is our responsibility to care for the children deprived of parental support.
She hailed administration of SOS village for making exemplary shelter and educational facilities for the kids.
Mariam also visited Child Protection Bureau and Jail where she also distributed gifts. On this occasion, RPO Suhail Chaudhary, known social figure Azhar Baloch, and Deputy Director Information Iram Saleemi were also present.