DC distributes gifts among kids at CPB

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer distributed gifts among kids at the Child Protection Bureau and marked the pleasures of Eid ul Fitr, here on Friday. He along with City Police Of­ficer Sadiq Dogar and Assistant Com­missioner Seemal Mushtaq spent few hours with the kids. Child Protection Bureau offers residence, education, cloth and food facility to the kids who lack any guardian.

The deputy commissioner stated that the district administration would not let the kids live alone and every possible facility will be given to them.

On this occasion, CPB administra­tion gave a briefing to the deputy com­missioner and other officers.

Meanwhile, citizens appreciated cleanliness arrangements by solid waste management company dur­ing the Eid ul Fitar holidays. On first day, special cleanliness campaign was completed outside masajid, parks, Fort Qasim and many other sites.

However, overall cleanliness ar­rangements remained satisfactory, said citizens including Saad, Zaid, Sa­jid Qureshi, Liaqat, and some others.

The waste management company also responded to public complaints regarding cleanliness issues. The of­ficers of waste management company Fahim Lodhi and Anwar ul Haq in­spected various locations to inspect the overall arrangements.

The trash was shifted outside the city with the help of new machinery, vehicles and recently purchased load­er rickshaws.

COMMISSIONER URGES MAXIMUM RELIEF, COMFORTS TOWARDSELDERLY PEOPLE

Commissioner Multan Mariam Khan stressed provision of maximum care and facilities towards the elderly people. She said this while visiting Old Age Home during holidays of Eid. Mar­iam Khan, who paid visits of different locations including SOS Village, Child Protection Bureau, Women Jail and some hospitals to inquire after the ail­ing patients.

She stated that maximum relief and comfort should be managed for the el­derly people. She also spent some time with kids residing at SOS village.

While distributed gifts amongst the kids, she said, it is our responsibility to care for the children deprived of pa­rental support.

She hailed administration of SOS vil­lage for making exemplary shelter and educational facilities for the kids.

Mariam also visited Child Protection Bureau and Jail where she also distrib­uted gifts. On this occasion, RPO Suhail Chaudhary, known social figure Azhar Baloch, and Deputy Director Informa­tion Iram Saleemi were also present.