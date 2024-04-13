Saturday, April 13, 2024
Eight murders in Alipur: Alleged killer confesses to heinous crime

Agencies
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  A man who killed his seven chil­dren and wife confessed the hei­nous crime stating that he was upset due to domestic tensions triggered from poverty. During initial investigation, the outlaw named Sajjad informed the police that there had been a series of do­mestic issues including repeated brawl in the family. In a fit of dis­appointment, he killed seven chil­dren, ranging from age six months to eight years, with a sharped edged weapon. According to dis­trict police officer Syed Husnain Haider, the outlaw is handicapped. He stated that the outlaw was mentally stable. He rejected the impression that the outlaw Sajjad had some sort of mental disorder.

Agencies

