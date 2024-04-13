Saturday, April 13, 2024
Eight of a family laid to rest

April 13, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH   -   Seven kids and their mother who were brutally murdered by their father on Thursday were laid to rest at an­cestral graveyard at vil­lage Midwala in Alipur. A large number of citizens including MPA Rana Ab­dul Manan attended the funeral prayer. Sajjad had killed his seven children and wife following a do­mestic dispute triggered due to poverty. The po­lice have registered the case and also arrested the outlaw. The police also seized weapon used in the crime. MPA Rana Abdul Manan talking to APP stated that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had taken serious notice of incident. The culprit involved in the heinous crime would be punished as per law.

