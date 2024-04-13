Families of Hub accident victims to be compensated, says CM

THATTA - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep grief on loss of 17 lives in a road accident near the famous shrine of Shah Noorani in Balochistan province. He said that a caravan of three to four vehicles was together from Thatta heading towards their final destination when the tragic incident occurred, adding that one of those vehicle developed a fault after which passenger riding that vehicle was shifted to another vehicle that met the incident. The CM expressed his satisfaction on the treatment be­ing provided to the injured at Trauma Center of Civil Hospital Karachi. “I have directed MPAs and MNAs to facil­itate the affected families and we will try to compensate the families of the victims,” he mentioned. After attend­ing the funeral prayers for victims Syed Murad Ali Shah met with the be­reaved families. He further said that he was not going to defend his govern­ment but the moves of caretaker gov­ernment were not people friendly. On the other Haleem Adil Sheikh of Sunni Itehad Council warned of launching movement against Sindh and Bloa­chistan governments if they failed to provide relief to the relatives of the victims. “The incident was throbbing and we stand by the bereaved fami­lies”; he held, and added that they would also seek intervention of Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari to compensate the affected families. “CM Sindh has shifted all the burden on the care­taker government but he has forgot that PPP ruled Sindh for three con­secutive terms”; noted Haleem adding that Balochistan government should ensure renovation of the road leading to the shrine of Shah Noorani to avert such incidents in future.