Saturday, April 13, 2024
Families of Hub accident victims to be compensated, says CM

Families of Hub accident victims to be compensated, says CM
KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA SUJAWAL
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

THATTA  -  Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep grief on loss of 17 lives in a road accident near the famous shrine of Shah Noorani in Balochistan province. He said that a caravan of three to four vehicles was together from Thatta heading towards their final destination when the tragic incident occurred, adding that one of those vehicle developed a fault after which passenger riding that vehicle was shifted to another vehicle that met the incident. The CM expressed his satisfaction on the treatment be­ing provided to the injured at Trauma Center of Civil Hospital Karachi. “I have directed MPAs and MNAs to facil­itate the affected families and we will try to compensate the families of the victims,” he mentioned. After attend­ing the funeral prayers for victims Syed Murad Ali Shah met with the be­reaved families. He further said that he was not going to defend his govern­ment but the moves of caretaker gov­ernment were not people friendly. On the other Haleem Adil Sheikh of Sunni Itehad Council warned of launching movement against Sindh and Bloa­chistan governments if they failed to provide relief to the relatives of the victims. “The incident was throbbing and we stand by the bereaved fami­lies”; he held, and added that they would also seek intervention of Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari to compensate the affected families. “CM Sindh has shifted all the burden on the care­taker government but he has forgot that PPP ruled Sindh for three con­secutive terms”; noted Haleem adding that Balochistan government should ensure renovation of the road leading to the shrine of Shah Noorani to avert such incidents in future.

