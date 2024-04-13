Saturday, April 13, 2024
Faryal Talpur condoles death of Abid Khan Sundarani’s wife

APP
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Business, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -   President of Pakistan Peoples Party Women’s Wing and MPA Faryal Talpur on Friday condoled the death of MPA Abid Khan Sundarani’s wife in village Sundarani. She offered Fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for her family to bear the loss with fortitude. On this occasion MPA Sohail An­war Sial, MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, MNA Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, Mehboob Bajara­ni, Altaf Khoso,former MNA Ramesh Lal and Ex-MNA Apa Naseeban Chana were present.

APP

