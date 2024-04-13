Fatal incidents strike Attock during Eid holidays 

ATTOCK - Three lives were lost in separate incidents during the Eid holidays in different areas of Attock. In the first tragic incident, 35-year-old Asad Ali, an employee of a CNG station, sustained multiple burn injuries when a gas compressor at the station caught fire, causing a significant explosion. Despite being rushed to DHQ Hospital Attock by a Rescue 1122 ambulance, he was transferred to a hospital in Rawalpindi due to the lack of burn victim facilities. Unfortunately, he passed away before reaching the hospital. In another heartbreaking event, a teenage boy named Hussain Shah from village Barazai drowned in the Indus River while on a picnic. Rescue 1122 divers recovered his lifeless body from the river. Adding to the string of tragedies, a forty-year-old woman, the spouse of Maroof, lost her life after being struck by a moving train in Hasanabdal. Her deceased body was transported to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal by a Rescue 1122 ambulance.