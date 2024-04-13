Saturday, April 13, 2024
Fatal incidents strike Attock during Eid holidays 

Our Staff Reporter
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Three lives were lost in separate inci­dents during the Eid holi­days in different areas of Attock. In the first tragic incident, 35-year-old Asad Ali, an employee of a CNG station, sustained multiple burn injuries when a gas compressor at the station caught fire, causing a significant ex­plosion. Despite being rushed to DHQ Hospital Attock by a Rescue 1122 ambulance, he was trans­ferred to a hospital in Rawalpindi due to the lack of burn victim facilities. Unfortunately, he passed away before reaching the hospital. In another heart­breaking event, a teen­age boy named Hussain Shah from village Barazai drowned in the Indus River while on a picnic. Rescue 1122 divers re­covered his lifeless body from the river. Adding to the string of tragedies, a forty-year-old woman, the spouse of Maroof, lost her life after being struck by a moving train in Hasanab­dal. Her deceased body was transported to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal by a Rescue 1122 ambulance.

Our Staff Reporter

