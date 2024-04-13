Saturday, April 13, 2024
Fewer showers, less laundry, as water cuts hit Bogota

April 13, 2024
LA CALERA, COLOMBIA  -  Residents of Bogota are facing fewer showers, minimal laundry loads and dirty cars as the Colombian capital imposes water rations due to a severe drought aggravated by the El Nino climate phenomenon. Bogota has become the latest major city around the world to face a water crisis in recent years due to intense dry spells and President Gustavo Petro vowed Thursday to boost investment to protect the valuable resource. Some 10 million people in the Colombian capital and surrounds are being impacted by new restrictions that impose 24-hour water cuts every ten days by sector. “The situation is critical,” said Mayor Carlos Fernando Galan. In the mountainous suburb La Calera in the sprawling Andean city, residents have already suffered occasional cuts since February, often re­sorting to tanker trucks that wind through the steep streets to deliver drinking water. “There are things we can no longer do, like washing the car,” said Clara Escobar, 36, a graphic designer who came to fill two buckets from the tanker.

