Saturday, April 13, 2024
Fire erupts in fishfeed factory, valuables reduce to ashes

Agencies
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Fire erupted in a fish feed factory and valuables worth millions of rupees reduced to ashes at Ku­nal Sharif Jhang road Muzaffargarh. According to Rescue 1122, a fish factory “Aqva Fish Feed” un­derwent sudden fire due to a short circuit. Resul­tantly, valuables in the warehouse were reduced to ashes. Rescue 1122 vehicles and some ambulances rushed to the site. The rescuers after incessant struggle managed to put off the fire. The sources however stated that a huge portion of valuables remained safe due to swift action of Rescue 1122.

Agencies

