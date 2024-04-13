Food Dept to start purchase of wheat across Punjab from 22nd

LAHORE - Punjab Food department has started the Wheat procure­ment campaign 2024-25. Ac­cording to the spokesman of the Punjab Food Department, farmers will be able to apply for Bardana through the Bardana app from today, Saturday, April 13. The spokesperson said that applications are being received on the Bardana app from 8:55 am today. The spokesman said that Bardana applications will be received from April 13 to 17 on Punjab Information Tech­nology Board’s Bardana app. After verification by PITB and Punjab Land Record Authority, a confirmation message will be sent to the farmers. Farmers will be messaged through the Bardana app about the release of Bardana and the date of wheat collection. He said that according to the requests re­ceived on the app, the Bardana will be released from April 19, 2024, while the Bardana will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The spokesman of the Food Department said that the purchase of wheat will start from Monday, April 22 across Punjab. He said that all the ar­rangements for the purchase of wheat at the district level have been completed and the food department has estab­lished 393 wheat purchase centers across the province. In response to a question, the spokesman said that wheat will be purchased from the farmer brothers at a fixed price of Rs 3900 per 40 kg, while delivery charges of Rs 30 per 100 kg will be paid to each farmer in addi­tion to the price of wheat.