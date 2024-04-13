Gifts distributed among kids

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer distrib­uted gifts among kids at the Child Protection Bureau and marked the pleasures of Eid ul Fitr, here on Friday. He along with City Police Officer Sadiq Dogar and Assis­tant Commissioner See­mal Mushtaq spent few hours with the kids.

Child Protection Bu­reau offers residence, education, cloth and food facility to the kids who lack any guardian.

The deputy commis­sioner stated that the district administration would not let the kids live alone and every possible facility will be given to them.

On this occasion, CPB administration gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner and oth­er officers.

Meanwhile, Commis­sioner Multan Mariam Khan stressed provi­sion of maximum care and facilities towards the elderly people.

She said this while visiting Old Age Home during holidays of Eid. Mariam Khan, who paid visits of different loca­tions including SOS Vil­lage, Child Protection Bureau, Women Jail and some hospitals to inquire after the ailing patients. She stated that maximum relief and comfort should be managed for the elderly people. She also spent some time with kids residing at SOS village. While distributed gifts amongst the kids, she said, it is our respon­sibility to care for the children deprived of pa­rental support.