Govt reduces Rs3.82 per unit power tariff for April: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says reduction in electricity tariff on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr is a special gift from the govern­ment to the consumers.

Talking to a private TV channel, the min­ister said that focus of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on reducing inflation. He said that there is a decrease of 3.82 rupees in power tariff in the month of April as compared to the previous month.

The Information Min­ister said that current government saved the country from default, and now the exchange rate and the value of the rupee are stable due to its prudent policies.

He said that Bloomberg magazine has also written that in Pakistan inflation has decreased by two percent, while it has also predicted that in­flation will decrease further next year.