Saturday, April 13, 2024
Heartbroken Hunter’s Olympic doubles dream dashed by injury

April 13, 2024
SYDNEY   -   World number three doubles player Storm Hunter suffered a rup­tured Achilles in training on Thursday, damaging Austra­lia’s Billie Jean King Cup cam­paign and ending her dreams of landing a medal at the Paris Olympics. The 29-year-old, who finished last year as doubles number one and had been in career-best form in singles, suffered the injury while preparing for Australia’s BJK Cup qualifier against Mexico in Brisbane. “Unfortunately, yesterday in our last practice before the tie, I went down and scans last night confirmed that I have ruptured my Achilles tendon,” she said in an Ins­tagram post on Friday. “I am devastated and heartbroken, but incredibly grateful to be around the team and I know I have a great group of peo­ple around me that will help me get back on the court as soon as possible.” Australia has not yet selected its ten­nis team for the July 26 to Aug. 11 Olympics but Hunt­er’s injury means she will be sidelined for at least four to six months. The winners of this weekend’s eight BJK Cup qualifiers book a place in the finals alongside hosts Spain, champions Canada, Italy and the Czech Republic. 

