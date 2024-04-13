Hong Kong’s new scheme to attract investment sees double-digit applications

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s new Capital In­vestment Entrant Scheme has received double-digit ap­plications and over 1,600 in­quiries from high-net-worth individuals worldwide since its launch on March 1, accord­ing to Invest Hong Kong under the Hong Kong Special Admin­istrative Region (HKSAR) gov­ernment. The avid response to the new scheme so far shows that high-net-worth indi­viduals are confident in Hong Kong’s stable business envi­ronment and are interested in the city’s diverse investment opportunities, said Alpha Lau, Invest Hong Kong’s director-general of investment pro­motion. The HKSAR govern­ment will continue to roll out measures to strengthen Hong Kong’s competitive edge as an asset and wealth management hub, said Lau.