Huzaifa Shahid wins U-13 title at Australian Junior Squash C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Huzaifa Shahid secured the U-13 boys title at the 2024 Aus­tralian Junior Squash Championship held in Melbourne, Australia. His performance not only showcased his exceptional skills but also positioned him as one of the bright future stars in the world of squash. Following his victory, Huzaifa expressed profound appreciation for the continuous sup­port provided by the Pakistan Navy. “I owe a significant part of my success to the all-out support of the Pakistan Navy, and I am particularly thankful to Commodore Tauqeer Ahmad Kha­waja - Sitara-e-Imtiaz(Military) for his dedication to my career. “Their faith in my abilities has been a crucial fac­tor in my achievements,” hestated. He also conveyed his ambitions to bring more international honors to Pakistan with ongoing backing from the Navy. Moreover, Huzaifa acknowledged the pivotal role of his coach, Naveed Alam, in his journey. “Coach Naveed Alam has been instrumental in my development as a squash player. His commitment and guidance have pro­pelled me to reach great heights. I am eager to continue improving under his guidance and aim to excel further on the international stage,” added Hu­zaifa, whose title victory at the Aus­tralian Junior Championship has not only added a prestigious title to his budding career but has also inspired many young athletes in Pakistan.