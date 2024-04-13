Int’l diplomats join Sindh CM for Eid celebrations

KARACHI - A gathering of diverse Consul Gen­erals convened at the Sindh Chief Minister’s House for an Eid Milan party, marking a moment of cul­tural exchange and celebration.

According to a spokesperson from the Chief Minister House, representatives from various countries shared warm Eid greet­ings with Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah.

Amidst the festive ambiance, discussions revolved around the traditions and significance of Eid, fostering a sense of camaraderie among the Chief Minister and the attending Consul Generals.

The Consul Generals commend­ed the vibrant Eid celebrations in Karachi, acknowledging the gov­ernment’s efforts to uphold the spirit of the festival.

Notable attendees at the Eid Mi­lan party included Consul Gener­als from Sri Lanka, Qatar, Dubai, Indonesia, Thailand, Iran, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Rus­sia, USA, China, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Afghanistan.