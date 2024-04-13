Iran may launch drone, missile attack on Israel within hours: US media

Biden expects an attack from Iran will happen sooner than later.

TEL AVIV - A major retaliatory attack by Iran on Israel could come as soon as Friday, according to an American media report, as the top United States gen­eral in the Mideast visited for talks with the defense brass on military readiness amid the Iranian threats.

Citing two unnamed US offi­cials, CBS reported the attack could possibly include more than 100 drones and dozens of missiles aimed at military targets inside the country, the officials said, while warning Israel would be challenged to fend off an assault of that scale. The officials said it was possible Tehran may still opt for a smaller-magnitude strike in order to avoid a dra­matic escalation.

Israel has been on high alert amid multiple threats and in­telligence assessments that Iran would launch a strike on Israeli targets in a bid to avenge the April 1 airstrike on an Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital of Damascus, which killed several Islam­ic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, including two generals.

Both Tehran and Damas­cus have blamed Israel for the strike and vowed revenge, al­though Jerusalem has not com­mented on the matter.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden expects an attack from Iran will happen “sooner than later,” he told reporters at the White House Friday.

“I don’t want to get into se­cure information but my ex­pectation is sooner than later,” Biden said when asked how im­minent an attack on Israel was.

Asked what his message to Tehran is right now, the presi­dent said “Don’t.”

In response to more shouted questions from reporters ask­ing if American troops were at risk, Biden returned to the po­dium and said that the United States is “devoted” to the de­fense of Israel.

“We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,” Biden said.

Around 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon on Friday eve­ning, according to the Israeli military. Some were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF said there were no in­juries.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hez­bollah militants confirmed the rocket barrage, saying that they fired “dozens of Katyusha rock­ets” at Israeli artillery posi­tions.

Hezbollah said it was in sup­port of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in response to Israeli attacks on civilian homes in southern Lebanon.

Israeli air defenses also inter­cepted two explosive drones, which the IDF said were de­ployed by Hezbollah.

The IDF said it had struck sev­eral locations in Lebanon to “re­move threats.”

Israeli forces surrounded and attacked the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Friday, wounding several journalists and at least one other person.

Turkish state broadcaster TRT accused Israeli tanks of launching a “targeted attack” on the journalists, including TRT Arabi cameraman Sami Sheha­da, who lost a leg, and corre­spondent Sami Barhoum, who suffered minor injuries. CNN stringer Mohammad Al-Sawalhi was also among those hurt.

The TRT statement called the assault “a deliberate at­tack against media profession­als, marked clearly with ‘PRESS’ on their jackets” and said it was “part of a broader pattern of vi­olence” against journalists in Gaza. As of Friday, at least 95 media workers have been killed covering the war, according to preliminary figures from the Committee to Protect Journal­ists.

CNN video shows Shehada’s right leg was severed.

“We were filming in a safe place, I was wearing my flak jacket and my helmet — even the car I was in had a ‘PRESS’ and ‘TV’ sign marked on it. It was clear that I was a civilian and a journalist. We were tar­geted,” he told CNN from his op­erating bed.

“It will not stop me from working, even if I have to walk on crutches. I will show the whole world the crimes of the Israeli occupation against ci­vilians, people and journalists. I am one of them and I will not leave my camera even if I die,” he told Al-Sawalhi.