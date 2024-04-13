Saturday, April 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Iranian navy commandos seize Israeli ship in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian navy commandos seize Israeli ship in Strait of Hormuz
Anadolu
3:54 PM | April 13, 2024
International

Iranian navy commandos on Saturday seized a container ship belonging to an Israeli billionaire, local media outlets reported.

According to Israel's Channel 14 and Times of Israel, the vessel seized in the Strait of Hormuz was MSC Aries, which carries the Portuguese flag and belongs to Zodiac Maritime shipping company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

On the other hand, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a statement that a ship has been seized in the area, without providing details.

"Vessel reported to have been seized by regional authorities," UKMTO said, warning that: "Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1712984969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024