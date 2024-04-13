Saturday, April 13, 2024
Japan books $17.4 billion current account surplus in February

Agencies
April 13, 2024
TOKYO  -  Japan logged a current account surplus of 2.64 trillion yen (about 17.4 billion U.S. dollars) in February, said a government report on Monday.

The figure, in the black for the 13th consecutive month, grew 20.2 percent from a year ago, preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

According to the ministry, the country saw a goods trade deficit of 280.9 billion yen and a services trade deficit of 55.6 billion yen in the recording pe­riod.

During the reporting period, the country’s imports grew 1.4 percent to 8.38 trillion yen driven by growth in apparel and petroleum products, while exports expanded by 5.5 per­cent to 8.10 trillion yen due to increases in exports of auto­mobiles, auto parts, and plas­tics.

Due to a growing number of foreign visitors to Japan, the travel surplus in February more than doubled from a year earlier to 417.1 billion yen.

The report also said that the primary income, which reflects returns on overseas invest­ments, booked a surplus of 3.31 trillion yen, down 4.2 per­cent from a year ago.

