Justice Ibrahim made PHC chief justice

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has appointed Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim as Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court. In another development, the Federal Law Ministry has issued a significant notification regarding judicial appointments in Sindh and Peshawar. Meanwhile, in a move to bolster the Sindh High Court’s bench, the President has appointed six additional judges, including a female judge. The newly appointed judges include Justice Sana Akram Minhas, Justice Amjad Ali, Justice Jawad Akbar Sarwana, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, Justice Muhammad Abdul Rehman, and Justice Arbab Ali Hakro, all of whom are poised to contribute significantly to the Sindh High Court’s judicial proceedings.