Justice Ibrahim made PHC chief justice

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has appointed Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim as Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court. In another development, the Federal Law Ministry has is­sued a significant notification regarding judicial appoint­ments in Sindh and Peshawar. Meanwhile, in a move to bolster the Sindh High Court’s bench, the President has appointed six additional judges, includ­ing a female judge. The newly appointed judges include Jus­tice Sana Akram Minhas, Justice Amjad Ali, Justice Jawad Akbar Sarwana, Justice Khadim Hus­sain Soomro, Justice Muham­mad Abdul Rehman, and Justice Arbab Ali Hakro, all of whom are poised to contribute signifi­cantly to the Sindh High Court’s judicial proceedings.