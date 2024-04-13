Saturday, April 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP Governor House opens for women,children on 3rd day of Eid

APP
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House on Friday opened for families and children on the third day of Eid ul Fitr. For children recreation, swings and other playing instruments were installed at Gov­ernor House, besides food stalls. Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, intermingled with children and helped them in free swings. On the first two days, the Governor House remained open for general public. On the occasion, the KP Governor said that arrangements for recreation of families and their children were made at the colo­nial era building, saying it was the house of people.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1712737236.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024