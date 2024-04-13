KP Governor House remains open for general public on 3rd day of Eid

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House remained opened on the third continuous day on Friday for the families and children on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

For children’s recreation, swings and other playing instruments were installed at Governor House, besides setting up food stalls. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali intermingled with guest children and helped them in free swings. On the first two days, the Governor House also remained open for general public.

On the occasion, the Governor Ghulam Ali said that arrangements for recreation of families and their children were made at the colonial era building, saying it was the house of people.

It is to mention here that on the first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr, a large number of people including political workers, social welfare activists, working journalists, government personalities and people from different walks of life arrived at the Governor House here on Wednesday and Thursday.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali was all the time present among the guests on the first two days of Eid, and mingled with the guests who came to Governor House, greeting religious festivity, Eid-ul-Fitr.

It was observed that on all the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr, guests coming to the Governor’s House continued to be treating with traditional sweets, confectionery, green and black tea and cold drinks.

The first-time visiting people were expressed their joy on opening the Governor House, for common people, on the occasion of Eid.

Meanwhile, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said: “I am grateful to those who came to the Governor House to celebrate their Eid joys and spend some time with me. The Governor House remained open for the public on the first two days of Eid and also today the third day for children to share the happiness of Eid together,” Haji Ghulam Ali said.

Like last year, this year too, on Eid-ul-Fitr, the Governor House Peshawar was open for the general public, aimed to add to their happiness, Haji Ghulam Ali said. “I am really delighted to be among the people because I am among them and spending time with the people amused me more as the Governor House is because of the people, so opening it for the people and welcoming them is actually our tradition as typical Pakhtun,” Haji Ghulam Ali said.