LRCA condoles Syed Tauqir Shah’s death

LAHORE - The Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) has mourned the loss of a prom­inent figure in local cricket, Syed Tauqir Ali Shah, who has recently passed away. The news of his death has brought deep sadness throughout the cricket com­munity. Syed Tauqir Ali Shah, recognized for his long­standing contributions to cricket, served as the Presi­dent of the West Zone Crick­et Association and President of Wahdat Eaglets Cricket Club. He was a seminal fig­ure in Lahore’s cricket scene and played a pivotal role in nurturing young talents, in­cluding Babar Azam, who started his cricket career at Shah’s club, Wahdat Eaglets. In a statement, LRCA Presi­dent Khawaja Nadeem Ah­mad expressed his profound grief and condolences. He remembered Syed Tauqir Shah as an asset to Lahore cricket, whose legacy will live on in the hearts of many. Besides the LRCA chief, the other officials including Mr. Naushad Ahmed - President West Zone, Mr. Amir Ilyas Butt - Vice President LRCA, Nawab Mansoor Hayat - Sec­retary West Zone, Abid Hus­sain - LRCA Manager Crick­et Operations and others, echoed a common sentiment of loss, saying, “Syed Tauqir Shah was not only a leader in the cricketing community but a mentor and a vision­ary whose contributions spanned decades. Today, the chapter of a cricket leg­end has closed, but he will forever remain alive in our hearts.” They also prayed for eternal peace for Syed Tau­qir Shah, “May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat ul Firdous and grant courage to his family and near and dear ones to bear this irreparable loss.”