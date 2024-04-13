Man allegedly shoots mother-in-law over domestic dispute

RAWALPINDI - A man allegedly shot dead his mother-in-law and injured his wife during a domestic dispute in the district, according to informed sources on Friday. The incident occurred in Mohala Akbari of Chohakhasla, within the jurisdiction of PS Kallar Syedan. The accused, identified as Shohaib Altaf, is the subject of a registered case, and further investigation is ongoing. Police, along with Rescue 1122, transported the body and the injured woman to the hospital for autopsy and medical treatment. In response to the incident, CPO Rawalpindi ordered SP Saddar Division to apprehend the perpetrator. Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan, SHO of PS Kallar Syedan, informed the media that multiple police teams have been formed to capture the accused. In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy named Habeeb sustained a bullet injury in a firing incident in Ward Number 19 in Gujar Khan. The injured boy was promptly taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Gujar Khan for treatment by police and Rescue 1122 responders. Police conducted an investigation at the crime scene, gathering evidence and recording statements from eyewitnesses. In another unfortunate event, a man was fatally axed in Harnal Village of Mandra. Police transported the body to the hospital for autopsy and collected evidence from the crime scene, as well as recording statements from eyewitnesses. A murder case was registered with PS Mandra against the perpetrator.