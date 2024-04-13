Man allegedly shoots mother-in-law over domestic dispute

RAWALPINDI - A man allegedly shot dead his mother-in-law and injured his wife during a domestic dispute in the district, according to informed sources on Fri­day. The incident occurred in Mohala Akbari of Cho­hakhasla, within the juris­diction of PS Kallar Syedan. The accused, identified as Shohaib Altaf, is the sub­ject of a registered case, and further investigation is ongoing. Police, along with Rescue 1122, transported the body and the injured woman to the hospital for autopsy and medical treat­ment. In response to the in­cident, CPO Rawalpindi or­dered SP Saddar Division to apprehend the perpetrator. Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan, SHO of PS Kallar Syedan, informed the media that multiple police teams have been formed to capture the accused. In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy named Habeeb sustained a bullet injury in a firing in­cident in Ward Number 19 in Gujar Khan. The injured boy was promptly taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospi­tal in Gujar Khan for treat­ment by police and Rescue 1122 responders. Police conducted an investigation at the crime scene, gather­ing evidence and recording statements from eyewit­nesses. In another unfortu­nate event, a man was fatal­ly axed in Harnal Village of Mandra. Police transported the body to the hospital for autopsy and collected evi­dence from the crime scene, as well as recording state­ments from eyewitnesses. A murder case was registered with PS Mandra against the perpetrator.