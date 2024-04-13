Saturday, April 13, 2024
Man arrested for molesting child

April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Police arrested a man on Friday following allegations of molesting a child in Sadiq Abad. According to a police spokesperson, a case of sexual abuse was reported to the Sadiq Abad police by the father of the 14-yearold victim against the accused, Rashid Aziz, also known as Kodu. The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadiq Abad Police Station confirmed that the victim underwent a medical examination. The accused was apprehended subsequent to the registration of the complaint, and law enforcement authorities assured that all necessary legal procedures would be followed to ensure justice.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal, Faisal Salim, emphasized that incidents such as rape and violence against women and children were unacceptable.

