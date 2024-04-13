Murad holds caretaker govt responsible for deteriorating law, order situation in Sindh

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and former caretak­er home minister Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz traded blame as the authorities failed to contain a spike in violent crimes across the province particularly in Karachi.

CM Shah made the state­ment while speaking to the reporters after visiting the Trauma Centre in Karachi to inquire about the health of those injured in a road accident while en route to the Shah Noorani shrine.

Answering a question, the chief minister claimed that the law and order situation in the province worsened due to a major reshuffle in the police department by the caretaker government ahead of the February 8 general elections.

“This reshuffle affected the entire policing system, from additional inspec­tor generals (AIGs) to sta­tion house officers (SHOs). However, the government is taking strict measures to improve the overall law and order situation, including in Karachi, rural areas, and particularly in the katcha (riverine) area.”

The PPP government had improved law and order all over Sindh in the past, and the current government is committed to ensuring the same, he added.

Commenting on robbery and abduction incidents in other parts of the province, CM Shah said that his newly established government has been successful in neu­tralising several dacoits in the katcha area.

Many bandits have also been arrested in injured condition. He further stated that the police and Rangers were conducting a joint op­eration against the dacoits in the Katcha area of Kash­more. Additionally, a signifi­cant number of street crim­inals have been arrested during the targeted opera­tions in Karachi, he said.

Shah mentioned that in 2008, when there was no PPP government in Sindh, Karachi was ranked as the 7th most dangerous city in the world by the Interna­tional Crime Index.

“But we restored law and order after coming into power and when we left the government in 2023, the same city of Karachi had im­proved its ranking and was ranked 128th on the same Index,” he said. He further stated that he has taken it as a challenge to ensure law and order is maintained to protect the life, liberty, and property of the citizens.

During his visit to the Trauma Centre, the chief minister expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the tragic incident of the Hub Road accident in which at least 18 persons, including two children, lost their lives, and over 80 got wounded. Later, he also of­fered Namaz-e-Jinaza for 15 out of the 18 victims of the accident at Qasim Jokhio Goth in Thatta.

He also promised to com­pensate the families of the victims who passed away in the accident. Shah said that there was a procedure of his government that the indi­vidual who lost his life was given Rs100,000 compensa­tion from life insurance.

“But, I am exploring ways and means to financially compensate the families of the road accident victims,” he said besides directing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmakers, and minister of the relevant constituency to help the families of those who were breadwinners.