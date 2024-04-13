Murree admin bolsters security for Eid tourists

RAWALPINDI - The Murree administration has issued an advisory urging tourists planning to visit the picturesque hill station to check weather updates beforehand. The weather department has forecasted rain for the next three days in Murree. Deputy Commis­sioner Agha Zaheer assured uninterrupted facilitation for tourists during the Eid holidays, stating that addi­tional police and traffic per­sonnel have been deployed to manage the influx of visi­tors. “We have made the best arrangements to facilitate the tourists,” said Zaheer. However, he emphasized the importance of considering weather conditions while planning visits, in light of the forecasted rain. Officials from the district administra­tion are actively ensuring smooth tourist activities, with RWMC workers focus­ing on cleanliness efforts.