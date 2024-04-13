Saturday, April 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Murree admin bolsters security for Eid tourists

APP
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   The Murree administration has issued an advisory urging tourists planning to visit the picturesque hill station to check weather updates beforehand. The weather department has forecasted rain for the next three days in Murree. Deputy Commis­sioner Agha Zaheer assured uninterrupted facilitation for tourists during the Eid holidays, stating that addi­tional police and traffic per­sonnel have been deployed to manage the influx of visi­tors. “We have made the best arrangements to facilitate the tourists,” said Zaheer. However, he emphasized the importance of considering weather conditions while planning visits, in light of the forecasted rain. Officials from the district administra­tion are actively ensuring smooth tourist activities, with RWMC workers focus­ing on cleanliness efforts.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1712737236.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024