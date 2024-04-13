Saturday, April 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

No Security Council ‘consensus’ on Palestinian UN membership

No Security Council ‘consensus’ on Palestinian UN membership
Agencies
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, International

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES  -  Mem­bers of the UN Security Coun­cil failed to reach a consensus Thursday on a bid by Pales­tinians for full UN member­ship, meaning the longshot ef­fort is now likely headed for a more formal council vote. The Palestinians, who have had observer status at the world body since 2012, have lobbied for years to gain full member­ship, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood. Any request to be­come a UN member state must first pass through the Securi­ty Council -- where Israel’s ally the United States wields a veto -- and then be endorsed by the General Assembly. In light of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, Pal­estinians revived a 2011 UN membership application last week, prompting the Security Council to launch a formal re­view process. This included the ad hoc committee that failed to reach consensus Thursday and was composed of the coun­cil’s member states. During its closed-door meeting “there was no consensus,” said Mal­tese Ambassador Vanessa Fra­zier, who holds the council’s ro­tating presidency for April.

Int’l diplomats join Sindh CM for Eid celebrations

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1712737236.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024