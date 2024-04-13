No Security Council ‘consensus’ on Palestinian UN membership

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES - Mem­bers of the UN Security Coun­cil failed to reach a consensus Thursday on a bid by Pales­tinians for full UN member­ship, meaning the longshot ef­fort is now likely headed for a more formal council vote. The Palestinians, who have had observer status at the world body since 2012, have lobbied for years to gain full member­ship, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood. Any request to be­come a UN member state must first pass through the Securi­ty Council -- where Israel’s ally the United States wields a veto -- and then be endorsed by the General Assembly. In light of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, Pal­estinians revived a 2011 UN membership application last week, prompting the Security Council to launch a formal re­view process. This included the ad hoc committee that failed to reach consensus Thursday and was composed of the coun­cil’s member states. During its closed-door meeting “there was no consensus,” said Mal­tese Ambassador Vanessa Fra­zier, who holds the council’s ro­tating presidency for April.