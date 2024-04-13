Ohtani translator charted with stealing over $16 mn from Dodgers star

LOS ANGELES - The former Japanese-language translator for Shohei Ohtani was charged with bank fraud on Thursday for allegedly stealing more than $16 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar to pay off gambling debts. Ippei Mizuhara, 39, made a series of unauthorized transfers from Ohtani’s checking account between November 2021 and January 2024, the Justice Department said. US federal prosecutor Martin Estrada told a press conference there was no evidence to suggest Ohtani was aware of or involved in Mizuhara’s illegal gambling activity. “I want to emphasise this point: Mr. Ohtani is considered a victim in this case,” Estrada said. Ohtani, the biggest star in baseball, joined the Dodgers last December in a record-breaking $700 million deal. The 29-year-old Ohtani told reporters last month that he has never bet on baseball and had not known previously about Mizuhara’s gambling problems.