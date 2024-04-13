One terrorist killed, two soldiers martyred during Buner IBO

One terrorist ring leader Saleem alias Rabbani has been killed and two others injured in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Buner District.

According to ISPR, the killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.

He was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies and government had fixed head money of five million rupees on him.

However, during the operation, two brave sons of soil, Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

The ISPR, in its statement, said, "Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers strengthen the resolve against terrorism."