Saturday, April 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

One terrorist killed, two soldiers martyred during Buner IBO

One terrorist killed, two soldiers martyred during Buner IBO
Web Desk
1:44 PM | April 13, 2024
National

One terrorist ring leader Saleem alias Rabbani has been killed and two others injured in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Buner District.

According to ISPR, the killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.

He was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies and government had fixed head money of five million rupees on him.

However, during the operation, two brave sons of soil, Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

The ISPR, in its statement, said, "Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers strengthen the resolve against terrorism." 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1712984969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024