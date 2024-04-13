Opp likely to initiate debate on Bahawalnagar incident during next NA session

ISLAMABAD - The opposition benches are likely to force National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to initiate debate on Bahwalnagar incident in the house during upcom­ing National Assembly session.

The upcoming session of the National Assembly has been summoned for 15th April. The speaker has convened the session by exercising powers granted under Clause-3 of Article 54 of the Con­stitution. This will be the third session of the 16th National Assembly, in which the government members will also chalk out a plan for formation of the parliamentary bodies.

The ruling parties will also distribute chairman­ships of the parliamentary bodies [National As­sembly Standing Committees]. The government, in consultation with the opposition, will also decide the formation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and its chairmanship. This session will continue for more than a week with a one day break for the joint session of the parliament.