Saturday, April 13, 2024
Opp likely to initiate debate on Bahawalnagar incident during next NA session

National Assembly will meet on 15th April

Our Staff Reporter
April 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The opposition benches are likely to force National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to initiate debate on Bahwalnagar incident in the house during upcom­ing National Assembly session.

The upcoming session of the National Assembly has been summoned for 15th April. The speaker has convened the session by exercising powers granted under Clause-3 of Article 54 of the Con­stitution. This will be the third session of the 16th National Assembly, in which the government members will also chalk out a plan for formation of the parliamentary bodies. 

The ruling parties will also distribute chairman­ships of the parliamentary bodies [National As­sembly Standing Committees]. The government, in consultation with the opposition, will also decide the formation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and its chairmanship. This session will continue for more than a week with a one day break for the joint session of the parliament.

Mayor orders ‘mass evacuations’ in Russia flood city

Our Staff Reporter

