Opp likely to initiate debate on Bahawalnagar incident during next NA session

ISLAMABAD - The opposition benches are likely to force National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to initiate debate on Bahwalnagar incident in the house during upcoming National Assembly session.
The upcoming session of the National Assembly has been summoned for 15th April. The speaker has convened the session by exercising powers granted under Clause-3 of Article 54 of the Constitution. This will be the third session of the 16th National Assembly, in which the government members will also chalk out a plan for formation of the parliamentary bodies.
The ruling parties will also distribute chairmanships of the parliamentary bodies [National Assembly Standing Committees]. The government, in consultation with the opposition, will also decide the formation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and its chairmanship. This session will continue for more than a week with a one day break for the joint session of the parliament.