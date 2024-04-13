Opposition parties forge alliance, to hold first protest demo in Balochistan today

The newly-formed six-party alliance has announced to stage its first protest demonstration today (Saturday) against alleged rigging in February 8 elections.

The anti-government front of the six opposition parties will start their movement under the Tehreek-e-Tahafuze Ayeen-e-Pakistan against the alleged rigging, manipulations and alterations in election results.

Umar Ayub, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Liaquat Baloch, Hamid Raza, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and others participated in the meeting of the six opposition parties which was hosted by Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

Important decisions were taken in the meeting. Achakzai was named president of the movement.

While holding a press conference with leaders of the six-party opposition alliance in Quetta, Opposition Leader Umar Ayub said that a historic meeting was held, the opposition alliance was going to be formed. This was its second meeting.

He said leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Balochistan National Party (BNP), PakhtunKhwa MIlli Awami Party (PkMAP), Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) was there.

Omar Ayub said the main objective of this alliance was to reject the government formed on the basis of Form 47. Unfortunately in Pakistan there were two laws in force simultanously.

He said, "We want to end the two-law system from the country. People's rights will be protected only when there is one law in the country. The Parliament should be supreme in the country."

On this occasion, Umar Ayub Khan announced the name of the opposition alliance, he said the name of the alliance had been chosen as Tehreek-e-Tahafuze Ayeen-e-Pakistan (Movement for Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan).

Mahmood Khan Achakzai had been appointed as the president of this movement with consensus.

The opposition leader said two protest demonstrations will be held from the platform of this alliance, one in Pishin and the other in Chaman.

Umar Ayub said that he was forming a coordination committee in which the representative of each party will be included. The committee will prepare an action plan on the important points of the constitution.

The next meeting will be held in Lahore on April 29.