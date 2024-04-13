Over 2500 cops deployed to ensure security on Eid

RAWALPINDI - Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Rawalpindi division with religious fervor, accompanied by stringent security measures implemented by the Rawalpindi District Police. A comprehensive security plan was finalized, with over 2500 police officers stationed outside mosques, imambargahs, and open spaces to ensure the safety of worshippers. Additionally, 32 special pickets were established across the city, supported by over 450 officers during Chand Raat to reinforce security measures.
To address the issue of one-wheeling, Rawalpindi district police and Traffic Police deployed over 300 officers on duty. A contingent of 500 Traffic Police Officers was also deployed to manage traffic flow and prevent congestion. Security measures extended beyond prayer spaces, with officers stationed at public places, parks, and important cemeteries.
City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized the use of metal detectors and walk-through gates at important locations hosting Eid congregations. Strict directives were issued to ensure patrolling in respective areas, with warnings of strict departmental action against negligence. Eid commenced with special sermons advocating unity of the Muslim Ummah and prayers for the country’s prosperity. Ulema highlighted the significance of the day and offered prayers for Palestine and the resolution of Muslim territories’ issues.
Following the Eid prayers, citizens engaged in feasting with family and friends, extending generosity to the less fortunate through food and gift exchanges. Public parks and amusement centers witnessed a surge in visitors, with families enjoying rides, boating, and various attractions.