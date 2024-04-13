Over 2500 cops deployed to ensure security on Eid

RAWALPINDI - Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Rawal­pindi division with religious fer­vor, accompanied by stringent security measures implemented by the Rawalpindi District Police. A comprehensive security plan was finalized, with over 2500 police officers stationed outside mosques, imambargahs, and open spaces to ensure the safety of worshippers. Additionally, 32 special pickets were established across the city, supported by over 450 officers during Chand Raat to reinforce security measures.

To address the issue of one-wheeling, Rawalpindi district police and Traffic Police de­ployed over 300 officers on duty. A contingent of 500 Traf­fic Police Officers was also de­ployed to manage traffic flow and prevent congestion. Secu­rity measures extended beyond prayer spaces, with officers sta­tioned at public places, parks, and important cemeteries.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kha­lid Mehmood Hamdani empha­sized the use of metal detectors and walk-through gates at im­portant locations hosting Eid congregations. Strict directives were issued to ensure patrol­ling in respective areas, with warnings of strict departmental action against negligence. Eid commenced with special ser­mons advocating unity of the Muslim Ummah and prayers for the country’s prosperity. Ulema highlighted the significance of the day and offered prayers for Palestine and the resolution of Muslim territories’ issues.

Following the Eid prayers, citizens engaged in feasting with family and friends, extending generosity to the less fortunate through food and gift exchanges. Public parks and amusement centers witnessed a surge in visi­tors, with families enjoying rides, boating, and various attractions.