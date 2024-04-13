Pakistan among countries named ‘dangerous’ for UK tourists

ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has expanded its roster of countries marked as “too dangerous” for UK cit­izens, with Pakistan joining the list. In an alert to its trav­el advisories, the FCO yes­terday included eight more countries, bringing the total tally of restricted locations to 24. The FCO warning encom­passes various safety con­cerns such as crime, conflict, terrorism, diseases, adverse weather, and natural calami­ties. The latest additions com­prise nations currently em­broiled in conflicts, including Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Belarus, and the Palestinian territo­ries. Among the countries on the blacklist are Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Haiti, Iraq, Is­rael, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Ni­ger, North Korea, Somalia, So­maliland, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen. In ad­dition to the blacklisted na­tions, the Foreign Office has also introduced a red list, urg­ing against travel “unless ab­solutely essential.”