Pakistan among countries named ‘dangerous’ for UK tourists

ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has expanded its roster of countries marked as “too dangerous” for UK citizens, with Pakistan joining the list. In an alert to its travel advisories, the FCO yesterday included eight more countries, bringing the total tally of restricted locations to 24. The FCO warning encompasses various safety concerns such as crime, conflict, terrorism, diseases, adverse weather, and natural calamities. The latest additions comprise nations currently embroiled in conflicts, including Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Belarus, and the Palestinian territories. Among the countries on the blacklist are Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Haiti, Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, North Korea, Somalia, Somaliland, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen. In addition to the blacklisted nations, the Foreign Office has also introduced a red list, urging against travel “unless absolutely essential.”