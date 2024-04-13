Pakistan’s real GDP projected to grow by 1.9 percent in FY2024: ADB

ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has noted that Pakistan’s real GDP is projected to grow by 1.9 percent in FY2024 driven by a rebound in private sector invest­ment linked to progress on reform measures and transition to a new and more stable government. “An expansion in private consump­tion and a rise in workers’ re­mittances from a move toward a market-determined exchange rate should buttress growth,” the ADB noted in it recent report, the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) April 2024, ADB’s annual flagship economic publication. However, low confidence, a surge in living costs, and the implemen­tation of tighter macroeconomic policies under the IMF SBA will restrain domestic demand. In FY2025, growth is projected to reach 2.8%, driven by higher con­fidence, reduced macroeconomic imbalances, adequate progress on structural reforms, greater political stability, and improved external conditions.

The economy shrank as floods, uncertainty, and dis­rupted external support caused public investment to plunge and private investment and industry to contract. Inflation reached a 5-decade high as supply disrup­tion and currency depreciation propelled increases in food and energy prices. If reforms are im­plemented, growth is forecast to restart gradually this fiscal year and improve slightly next year. Inflation is projected to mod­erate somewhat this year, and more next year, under stabiliza­tion policies. Improving wom­en’s financial inclusion is critical to strengthen growth.

Output will rise from a low base on improved weather conditions and a government package of subsidized credit and farm inputs that will support expanded area under cultivation and improved yields. Higher farm output will help expand manufacturing, which will also benefit from the increased availability of criti­cal imported inputs. Large-scale manufacturing expanded in 3 of the first 6 months of FY2024. Higher crop output and some improvement in global growth are expected to support recovery in industrial output in the latter half of the year. Construction will remain weak due to elevated con­struction costs, higher tax rates on property transfers implement­ed in the FY2024 budget, and ra­tionalization of public investment to consolidate the fiscal position. Growth in services is projected to strengthen in FY2024 as recovery in agriculture and industry ben­efit services.

While improvement in food supplies and moderation of in­flation expectations will likely ease inflationary pressures, fur­ther increases in energy prices envisaged under the IMF SBA are projected to keep inflation high. Headline consumer infla­tion increased to 28.0% in the first 8 months of FY2024, mainly from hikes in administered en­ergy prices. Although improved supplies have tempered food inflation, it remains high, driven largely by rising prices for ener­gy and inputs to agriculture. Core inflation also remains elevated, reflecting domestic recovery and the pass-through of upward ad­justments in energy prices.

Headline inflation is expected to decrease to 15.0% in FY2025 as progress on macroeconomic stabilization restores confidence. The central bank has maintained a tightened monetary policy, keeping the policy interest rate at 22.0% in response to persis­tent inflationary pressures and external imbalances. The central bank has committed to keeping an appropriately tight policy to lower inflation to its medium-term target range of 5%–7%.

The goal is to achieve a prima­ry surplus of 0.4% of GDP and an overall deficit of 7.5% of GDP in FY2024, with both declining gradually in subsequent years. Considerable progress toward the goal occurred during the first half of the fiscal year, with a primary surplus of 1.7% of GDP and an overall deficit of 2.3%. Total revenue increased to 6.5% of GDP in the first half of FY2024 from 5.6% in the same period in FY2023, mainly from higher petroleum levy receipts and in­creased profit transfers from the central bank. Tax collection in­creased by 29.5%, as reforms in the personal income tax, higher taxes on property transfers, and the reintroduction of taxes on cash withdrawals from banks and the issuance of bonus shares raised direct tax collections. Revenue mobilization is expect­ed to strengthen in the medium term, reflecting planned reforms to broaden the tax base. A rise in interest payments equal to 1.0% of GDP from higher inter­est rates boosted expenditure to 8.8% of GDP in the first half of FY2024 from 7.6% a year earli­er. Fiscal consolidation will also benefit from plans to rationalize current expenditure.

The current account deficit fell to $1.1 billion in the first 7 months of FY2024 from $3.8 billion in the same period in FY2023, as the merchandise trade deficit narrowed by 30.8%. Merchandise imports declined by 11.1% from weak demand growth, lower global food and fuel prices, and higher domestic production of cotton and wheat. Merchandise exports rose by 9.3%. However, imports are ex­pected to expand during the year as domestic demand strength­ens and stabilization of the cur­rency market makes it easier for firms to import inputs. Thus, the current account deficit is pro­jected to widen to 1.5% of GDP in FY2024. A transition toward a market-determined exchange rate is expected to encourage remittance inflows through of­ficial channels, thus enhancing the economy’s resilience under future external shocks. However, Pakistan will continue to face challenges from substantial new external financing requirements and the rollover of old debt, exac­erbated by tight global financial conditions.

Political uncertainty that af­fects macroeconomic policy making will remain a key risk to the sustainability of stabilization and reform efforts. On the exter­nal front, potential supply chain disruptions from escalation of the conflict in the Middle East would weigh on the economy. With Pakistan’s large external fi­nancing requirements and weak external buffers, disbursement from multilateral and bilateral partners remains crucial. How­ever, these inflows could be ham­pered by lapses in policy imple­mentation. Further IMF support for a medium-term reform agen­da would considerably improve market sentiment and catalyze affordable external financing from other sources.

“Pakistan’s economy is show­ing signs of a gradual recovery supported by higher crop output and improvement in manufac­turing,” said ADB Country Direc­tor for Pakistan Yong Ye. “Growth is forecast to resume in 2024 and strengthen in 2025—but the continued implementation of policy reforms is crucial to buttressing this momentum and fortifying the country’s fiscal and external buffers.”