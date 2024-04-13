Pakistan will continue to work with Iran: Zardari

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has un­derlined the need to enhance the ex­change of informa­tion between Paki­stan and Iran to overcome the security challenges being faced by the two countries.

Both the Presidents held a telephonic conver­sation and exchanged greetings on the occa­sion of Eid-ul-Fitr. During the conversation, Presi­dent Zardari offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Iranian leadership and the be­reaved families who lost their dear ones in the Is­raeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus. The President expressed his concern over the hu­manitarian crisis and the genocide being commit­ted by the Israeli forces and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Zardari assured his Iranian coun­terpart that Pakistan would continue to work with Iran in all areas of mutual interest to further boost the bilateral cooperation. He extended an invitation to the Iranian President to visit Pakistan.