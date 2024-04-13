Pakistan will continue to work with Iran: Zardari

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has underlined the need to enhance the exchange of information between Pakistan and Iran to overcome the security challenges being faced by the two countries.
Both the Presidents held a telephonic conversation and exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. During the conversation, President Zardari offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Iranian leadership and the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus. The President expressed his concern over the humanitarian crisis and the genocide being committed by the Israeli forces and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Zardari assured his Iranian counterpart that Pakistan would continue to work with Iran in all areas of mutual interest to further boost the bilateral cooperation. He extended an invitation to the Iranian President to visit Pakistan.