Saturday, April 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistani Embassy in Beijing hosts Eid Mela

INP
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistani Embassy in Beijing hosted an exquisite Eid Mela to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.

The event saw participation of a large number of Pakistani families, children, students, embassy officials, and Chinese friends.

Organised by the Pakistan Embassy, the Eid Mela captured the spirit of joy, solidarity, and community.

It provided a platform for attendees to come together and celebrate Eid with distinct Pakistani characteristics.

On this auspicious occasion, Khalil Hashmi, the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, extended Eid greetings to members of the Pakistani community in China.

Highlights of the event included traditional Pakistani cuisine, desserts, and a range of activities designed for children.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1712737236.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024