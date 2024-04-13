Pakistani Embassy in Beijing hosts Eid Mela

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani Embassy in Beijing hosted an exquisite Eid Mela to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.

The event saw participation of a large number of Pakistani families, children, students, embassy officials, and Chinese friends.

Organised by the Pakistan Embassy, the Eid Mela captured the spirit of joy, solidarity, and community.

It provided a platform for attendees to come together and celebrate Eid with distinct Pakistani characteristics.

On this auspicious occasion, Khalil Hashmi, the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, extended Eid greetings to members of the Pakistani community in China.

Highlights of the event included traditional Pakistani cuisine, desserts, and a range of activities designed for children.