PCB announces match officials’ for New Zealand series

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has announced match officials’ names for the series of five T20 international matches against New Zealand.

According to the details, the first match of series between the two teams will be played at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium on April 18. The Kiwi team will arrive in Pakistan tonight.

However, for the Pak-New Zealand series five umpires including Ahsan Raza and Aleem Dar will supervise the matches of the series in which Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz and Faisal Afridi are also included.

On the other hand, Andy Pycroft from Zimbabwe will perform his duties as International cricket council (ICC) match referee.