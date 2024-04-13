PM Shehbaz condemns bus attack in Nushki

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the tragic incident of killing of bus passengers on national highway in Nushki district of Balochistan.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, he prayed for the departed souls.

The prime minister said, "We stand with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. He said the perpetrators of this incident of terrorism and their facilitators will be punished.

He sought report into the incident.

The prime minister reaffirmed the commitment to wipe out menace of terrorism from the country.

