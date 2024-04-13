Police claim to arrest Lyari gang commander

KARACHI - District City Police claimed to have arrested a no­torious Commander of the Lyari Gang known as Jegho Group. A spokesperson of District City Po­lice told here on Friday that a police team in an exchange of gun fire held late last night near the jurisdiction of Kalri police station, apprehended the accused involved in multiple criminal cases. The police also recovered a cache of arms and am­munition from the criminal’s possession. The ac­cused was identified as Muhammad Arif who was a fugitive and a prime suspect in a murder case. As per police records, eight FIRs had already been filed against the accused in various police stations. After the arrest of Muhammad Arif, he was sent to a medical facility for necessary treatment. Legal proceedings against him are currently underway.