Police, excise depts. told to initiate joint action against drug mafia

HYDERABAD - Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has expressed deep concern over the increasing use of substance abuse in the edu­cational institutions.

Chairing a meeting of the officers of the District Administration, Police and Excise departments at Shahbaz Building here the minister emphasised on the need of preventing the youth from falling victim to narcotics.

“Every possible measure needs to be taken to save youth from drug abuse,” he underlined. He directed DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo and Director Excise Department to launch joint actions against the drug peddlers.

Memon asked the officers to keep the Sindh Informa­tion Department posted about every single action so that the print and electronic media could be communi­cated the same. He believed that the news about contin­uous and unrelenting crack­down against the elements involved in selling drugs would also discourage the drug peddlers.

“The process of investi­gation should be strength­ened so that the chain of drug suppliers can be bro­ken,” he suggested.

“I want to see change in a few days because it con­cerns the future of our chil­dren,” he said.

The Senior Minister di­rected the Sindh Secre­tary Excise Department to constitute a task force of reputable officers to spearhead action against the smugglers.

He suggested that What­sapp groups should be formed so that those of­ficers could update infor­mation about their action taken across the province.

During the meeting DIG Hyderabad briefed about the progress of police ac­tion against drug peddlers.