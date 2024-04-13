Poverty-stricken man kills wife, 7 kids in Muzaffargarh: Police

MUZAFFARGARH/LAHORE - A man who killed his wife and seven children in Muzaffargarh district on the first day of Eidul Fitr (Thursday) confessed to the police investigators that he killed his entire family because he was upset due to domestic tensions caused extreme poverty.

The alleged killer also told the police investiga­tors that he used a sharp-edge weapon to kill the family members late night. During initial investiga­tion, the suspect identified by police as Sajjad also said that there were multiple issues in the fami­ly. He got disillusioned and killed seven children, ranging from six months to eight year old, with a sharp-edge weapon. According to district police officer Syed Husnain Haider, the killer is handi­capped (right leg issue). He stated that the outlaw was mentally stable. The officer also rejected the impression that the outlaw Sajjad had some sort of mental disorder. The DPO stated that the killer was a normal person. He has also confessed his crime. The outlaw will be punished as per law. The case is very strong against the killer, he added.

Meanwhile, all the seven kids and their moth­er who were brutally murdered by their father on Thursday were laid to rest at ancestral grave­yard at village Midwala in Alipur. A large number of citizens including MPA Rana Abdul Manan at­tended the funeral prayer.