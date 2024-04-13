Prisoners meet their families on Eid

LAHORE - On special directions of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, thou­sands of prisoners across Punjab were allowed to meet their families on Eid. The prisoners’ families also brought sweets and food items for their loved ones while meeting. The prisoners across Punjab can meet their families today too from 9 AM to 4 PM. The facility of phone call with their family members will also remain available for the prisoners even on the second day of Eid. The prisoners’ family members thanked the chief minister for allowing them meeting with their loved ones. CM takes notice of murder of seven chil­dren in Muzaffargarh Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of alleged murder of seven children including a woman in Alipur Muzaffargarh. She expressed deep sorrow over the in­cident, and sought a report from IG Police in this regard. The chief min­ister directed to bring the accused to Justine after thorough investigation.