PTI to launch anti-govt protests from Balochistan, says Omar

QUETTA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan on Friday said that the former rul­ing party, under the um­brella of a “grand oppo­sition alliance”, would launch a protest move­ment against the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections and for “restoration of the Constitution and de­mocracy” in the country from Balochistan.

Earlier this month, the Imran Khan-found­ed party had announced launching a country­wide movement against alleged rigging in general elections from April 13. Addressing the media in Rawal­pindi after meeting the PTI founder in Adiala jail, party lead­er Asad Qaiser said a first rally would be held in Pishin district as part of the pro­test movement. Ayub said that the protest movement would be initiated from Ba­lochistan and later the scope of the pro­tests would be ex­panded countrywide. The grand opposition alliance agreed on one point, which was that everyone should respect the Constitu­tion and the law.