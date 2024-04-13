PTI to launch anti-govt protests from Balochistan, says Omar

QUETTA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan on Friday said that the former ruling party, under the umbrella of a “grand opposition alliance”, would launch a protest movement against the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections and for “restoration of the Constitution and democracy” in the country from Balochistan.
Earlier this month, the Imran Khan-founded party had announced launching a countrywide movement against alleged rigging in general elections from April 13. Addressing the media in Rawalpindi after meeting the PTI founder in Adiala jail, party leader Asad Qaiser said a first rally would be held in Pishin district as part of the protest movement. Ayub said that the protest movement would be initiated from Balochistan and later the scope of the protests would be expanded countrywide. The grand opposition alliance agreed on one point, which was that everyone should respect the Constitution and the law.