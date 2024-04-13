 PTI wants transparent inquiry into Bahawalnagar incident

Says time is ripe to make law supreme, all decisions be made on merit.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday demanded a transparent and comprehensive inquiry into the un­fortunate clash between two institu­tions at Bahawalnagar district in Pun­jab. The opposition party also said that report of the inquiry should be made public without editing.

A PTI spokesperson, in a strongly-worded reaction to the “condemnable and brazen “Bahawalnagar incident, said that the tragic incident clearly reflected a malady penetrated deep into societal fabric that was gravely impacting the functioning of the state.

He said that deprived of the con­stitution and rule of law, the state was rapidly sinking into widespread anarchy. “Polarisation of the society among the ‘protected’ and ‘targeted’ factions, with patronage lavished upon the former, has driven a poi­sonous wedge with ominous conse­quences,” he added.

The spokesperson lamented that the Bahawalnagar incident was the worst manifestation of the prevailing established lawlessness in the coun­try and the deep-rooted acrimony and bitterness between the government and state ranks.

He noted that during the last two years, lawlessness and anarchy had been ruled the roost, as the constitu­tion and law were buried at the state level and a certain group enjoyed a status above the law.

The spokesman asserted that time was ripe to make law supreme and all decisions be made on merit instead of further dividing the state into the rul­er and those who were ruled or a class of subjected to law and above the law.

The spokesperson pointed out that all the components and institutions of the state were facing the hooliganism, which had been fashioned to oust PTI from politics. “We, at PTI, have been the victim of the worst state oppres­sion and are fully aware of the effect it causes and pain it leaves behind. The process of healing the nation must commence in earnest with equal and equitable provision of justice to all be­ing its first step,” he added.

The PTI spokesperson said that ear­lier, six respected judges of Islamabad High Court openly mentioned the dis­ease and challenge currently facing the entire system in their startling letter. “Accentuation of this sinister malady will leave the state dangling in bits and pieces and those who expect to benefit from this divide may end up as the worst affected. Most impor­tantly, it is the state that will be short of its legitimacy and rationale for sur­vival,” the spokesperson maintained.

He made it clear that the country could not make an inch of progress without establishing rule of law and true justice system in the country.