Rangers arrest two street criminals

Agencies
April 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Paki­stan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Baldia Town arrested two alleged street criminals involved in numerous crimes and recovered arms, ammuni­tion and snatched mobile phones from their posses­sion. The arrested were identified as Khalil Ahmed and Habibullah. The agen­cies recovered a 9mm pistol along with ammunition, two snatched mobile phones and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested. The arrested accused con­fessed committing a num­ber of robberies in different areas of the megalopolis including Northern Bypass, Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Yousuf Goth and adjacent areas. Raids are being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices. Arrested ac­cused have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

