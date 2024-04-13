Rangers arrest two street criminals

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Baldia Town arrested two alleged street criminals involved in numerous crimes and recovered arms, ammunition and snatched mobile phones from their possession. The arrested were identified as Khalil Ahmed and Habibullah. The agencies recovered a 9mm pistol along with ammunition, two snatched mobile phones and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested. The arrested accused confessed committing a number of robberies in different areas of the megalopolis including Northern Bypass, Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Yousuf Goth and adjacent areas. Raids are being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices. Arrested accused have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.