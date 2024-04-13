Recreational sites attract people in droves during Eid days

PESHAWAR - The residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited recreational sites, parks and dams where they enjoyed food parties in open besides free swings by children on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Keeping alive the rich traditions of hospitality, the people of KP exchanged food dishes and invited loved ones on parties besides distributed sweet and other dishes to poor doubling their Eid joy.

As per traditions, the people of Peshawar passed the first Eid day at home and spent the second and third day by visiting houses of their loved ones, relatives and friends and exchanged Eid greetings, besides giving Eidi to children.

“I came from WAPDA Town Peshawar to hand over sweet dishes to my married sisters in line of Islamic rituals,” Zeeshan Khan, a resident of Nowshera told APP.

“I visited the home of grandfather on third day of Eid and exchanged greetings with him viz a viz his family members. Such joyful event, which comes every year, creates spirit of love, warmth, unity and brotherhood in the society,” he said.

“I collected Rs5000 Eidi from relatives and utilised half amount by visiting parks and Peshawar Zoo for recreational activities and donated the remaining amount to orphan children to include them in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Helping needy and poor people double our Eid joys,” he added.

“I met with all my friends, cousins and relatives during last two days of Eid and today I came to Peshawar along with brother to visit parks and recreational spots,” said Omar Khan, a resident of Nowshera at historic Shahi Bagh Peshawar.

The Eidi received from relatives and loved ones greatly helped him pay ticket charges of swings and transport.

Like Omar and Zeeshan, thousands of people along with children of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Nowshera and Charsadda districts thronged parks, picnic and recreational points to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with great enthusiasm, effective security measures were made by the government.

Great hustle and bustle was seen at Chacha Younis Park, Shahi Bagh, Tanda Dam in Kohat, Kund Park in Nowshera and Sardaryab picnic point in Charsadda where people mostly children and youth enjoyed free swings and food parties under an open sky amid laughter and funfair.

Sardaryab picnic point on Peshawar-Charsadda Road and Kund Park in Nowshera was jam-packed with visitors on Friday while barbecue parties were enjoyed by them on the banks of Shah Alam, Khayali and Indus rivers amid funfair.

The riverside views, colourful boats and fried fish attracted visitors at Sardaryab in Charsadda in abundance.

Local musicians and singers have enthralled visitors in Sardaryab and presented local Pashto songs especially during evenings and received warm applause from the tourists.

The brightly painted boats on river bank that offer trips to tourists for Rs200, also attracted tourists in large number at Sardaryab.

“Sardaryab is my favourite tourist place because the riverside views always gave me some respite from hot weather,” Ehtisham Khan, a resident of WAPDA Town.

“The natural beauty of Sardaryab, especially its long river shore and travelling inside the river through colour boats gives me immense happiness during Eid holidays,” he said.

Eid festivities in Kohat also continued on third day of Eid where people enjoyed swimming and food dishes at open at Tanda Dam. Built on River Tochi near Kohat city in 1960, the Tanda Dam attracted influx of tourists from Hangu, Karak and Bannu districts.

“Tanda Dam doubled my joy due to its cool breeze here,” Salahuddin Khan, a tourist from Kohat told APP. The atmosphere of Tanda Dam was excellent and full of natural beauty and people can come here to enjoy its natural beauty.

Cinemagoers enjoyed movies on big screen. Entertainment Gala was also held at all major cities, towns and villages where elaborate entertainment arrangements were made for entertainment of children.