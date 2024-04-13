S. Africa’s electoral body takes Zuma case to constitutional court

Johannesburg - South Africa’s electoral commission said Friday that it had appealed to the country’s highest court to rule on whether ex-president Jacob Zuma can stand in a general election in May. The commission said in a statement that it had lodged an “urgent and direct” appeal to the Constitutional Court to provide “certainty”. It is the latest twist in legal wrangling over the eligibility of the 81-year-old who is fronting uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new opposition party that has become a potential upsetter in the May 29 election. In a surprise verdict on Tuesday, the electoral court ruled that Zuma could stand, overturning a decision by the electoral commission to bar him over a contempt of court conviction. The commission had excluded Zuma from the race at the end of last month, saying the constitution barred anyone sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail in June 2021 after refusing to testify to a panel investigating financial corruption and cronyism during his presidency. His lawyers argued the sentence did not disqualify him as it followed civil rather than criminal proceedings, and had been shortened by a remission. Zuma was freed on medical parole just two months into his jail term.