Safeguarding Peace

With unprecedented upheaval in the global order and trou­ble brewing at our borders, Pakistan needs its leaders to take charge. In safeguarding the country’s peace, COAS General Asim Munir and President Asif Ali Zardari’s actions demonstrate the proactiv­ity needed at this crucial time.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, COAS General Asim Munir’s visit to troops in North Waziristan was essential in communicating the nation’s solidarity with the soldiers combatting foreign insurgency in the border region. It also high­lights the armed forces’ determination to root out the issue from the region and combat any further attempt to destabilise the region. His words not only strengthen the determination of the troops but also send out a strong and powerful message of resolve to all those attempting to disrupt peace in the region. During the visit, he also received a briefing on the operational readi­ness and the security measures undertaken on the border region, with a focus on the Pak-Afghan border. Maintaining stability in the country is a task that requires collective effort, and COAS urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant against adversarial elements. We would do well to heed his warnings.

Parallel to this, President Asif Ali Zardari’s phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi following Eid-ul-Fitr demonstrates similar determination in our diplomatic affairs. Zardari’s denunciation of Israel’s actions and expression of concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza serves to reinforce Pakistan’s position on global issues impacting Muslim nations. Moreover, by expressing sympathy for the attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus and by promis­ing to work with the Iranian government to eliminate militancy on the shared border, Zardari underlines the significance of regional collaboration with Iran in tackling security concerns - despite pressure from other nations. An alliance with Iran brings with it the promise of an economic benefit. Both Zardari and the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, emphasised the need to increase trade volume, banking cooperation, and transportation links between the two countries. It was suggested that the Chabahar-Zahe­dan railroad could be used as a beneficial trade route. By expanding bilateral economic cooperation and overcoming other common challenges, both these countries are proactively trying to look out for their people.

With the intention of the COAS and President Zardari to combat securi­ty threats, the increased cooperation with Iran comes at a vital time - we should prioritise what’s best for both nations, in terms of trade and security. The actions by the COAS and the President demonstrate Pakistan’s commit­ment to proactive security measures, sending out a message of resilience to combat destabilising forces, both within the country and beyond its borders.